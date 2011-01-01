Ellee was press officer for Eastern Region Euro MP Robert Sturdy for almost nine years, raising his profile regionally and nationally, explaining his work in a non-jargon way so it was easily understood by everyone. She promoted an important regional sugar campaign, gaining the support of ACP countries, and persuaded local news TV to film him standing on a pile of sugar beet in Cambridgeshire at... read more
Ellee has enjoyed many successes through her personal experiences of social media because enjoys it so much and believes in its effectiveness, rather than doing it solely as a PR activity. Her blog is ranked 5th in the UK among top PR blogs. She started writing her blog in 2006 and it is archived by The British Library as a record of life in the UK today. It has also been featured in The... read more
The Shop Girls is proud to be included in The Sunday Times list of 2014 best reads, highlighted as a bestseller in its biography category. The Shop Girls was published on 25 September, 2014 by Little Brown. I had great fun researching and writing about a fabulous elegant ladies department store in Cambridge called Heyworth’s. It closed its doors 49 years ago, yet the vivid memories of its... read more
Ellee is an experienced NCTJ trained journalist and PR professional with a PR Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations. She is also a confident user of social media tools (her blog is archived by the British Library as a record of life in the UK today), as well as being a published ghost writer and author. ProActive PR offers a strategic three month PR package for clients to try... read more
