Why does our 1966 World Cup football have the initials YG on it?

Shouldn’t our winning 1966 World Cup football be regarded as a national treasure? You would surely not expect that anyone would be allowed to scribble on it.

Well according to Ed Vaizey, that is exactly what happened, and the culprit was Yuri Geller. Cultural vandalism or what? he asks.

Ed describes how the football was brought to the House of Commons, along with other treasured relics, from our museums – and how he was stunned when he discovered the letters YG on it.

“We are also invited to be photographed with Geoff Hurst’s ball – the one which won us the world cup. It is damaged – but not from the match. Apparently the Germans nicked it and kicked it around in Germany before they gave it back. It rattles, as the bladder has long since shrivelled up inside. Best and most hilariously of all, I noticed the initials YG written in felt tip on the ball. I asked what this signified. Apparently, in 1996, Yuri Geller was called in to help give the English team luck in Euro 96, and he wrote his initials on the ball! Cultural vandalism or what? If this is wrong Yuri, please tell me, as I don’t want to be sued by you. But that’s what I was told. Amazing.”

I have just checked my copy of Geoff Hurst’s autobiography and there is no mention of footie loving Yuri in it, I’m sure Geoff would be appalled, he must surely know about it.

Yuri did his best to help England’s chances, placing crystals on the turf, sadly, it did not do the trick. Does that surprise you?

I’m wondering whether the ball can be cleaned at all, what are your views about Yuri’s initials on our national treasure? Did you know about it?

