Will you donate your excess body fat to the Klaxon Institute?Posted by Ellee on Jan 19, 2011 in Blog, Sponsored Post, UnrulyMedia | 48 comments
Those of us who would like to shed few pounds can donate our unwanted flab to the Klaxon Institute in Harley Street where a revolutionary reverse liposuction technique has been devised to help save the world’s starving people in the third world by injecting it into their bodies. The video shows how they are able to live off other people’s fat for months at a time without having to struggle to feed themselves.
Please take time to read the small print. That is where the real message is.
I guess No one read the small print. It’s spoof. What they are really talking you is so eating so much and donate money to stabbing children.
A very clever way of making people think.
Maalie, if only it could be that simple!
Sally, I had the same thought. Maybe they will come up with another one by then. 🙂
pity about the time of this post..as it would make a great april fools post 🙂
What an intriguing idea 🙂