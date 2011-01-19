Will you donate your excess body fat to the Klaxon Institute? Posted by Sponsored Post, UnrulyMedia | 48 comments Posted by Ellee on Jan 19, 2011 in Blog

Those of us who would like to shed few pounds can donate our unwanted flab to the Klaxon Institute in Harley Street where a revolutionary reverse liposuction technique has been devised to help save the world’s starving people in the third world by injecting it into their bodies. The video shows how they are able to live off other people’s fat for months at a time without having to struggle to feed themselves.

Please take time to read the small print. That is where the real message is.

Share on Facebook